Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,218,576,000 after acquiring an additional 543,437 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6,691.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,033,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,843,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,670,000 after acquiring an additional 32,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,437,000 after acquiring an additional 225,712 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 63.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,116,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,341,000 after acquiring an additional 818,490 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $24,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 457,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,761,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,902,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $110.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.06.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.51. The company had a trading volume of 183,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average is $95.92. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

