QuarkChain Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $5.60, $10.39 and $18.94. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $24.96 million and $5.62 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.39 or 0.04367263 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000202 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,113,716,585 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $32.15, $24.43, $20.33, $51.55, $5.60, $10.39, $7.50, $13.77, $24.68, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

