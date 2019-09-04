Quantamental Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,851,000 after purchasing an additional 73,058 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,791. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.27. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.57.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

