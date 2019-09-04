Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 26,068 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 168.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 181.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. 212,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,184,591. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Capital One Financial raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.