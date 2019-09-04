Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter worth $574,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 115,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 42.8% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $574,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 256,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,377.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,415 shares of company stock worth $2,703,053 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.83. 2,728,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,492,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.96.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

