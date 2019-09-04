Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $569,000 in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,851 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $65,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $104.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 77.10%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.