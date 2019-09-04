Quantamental Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.78. 14,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,051. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $180.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.77.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $502,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,996.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $153,247.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

