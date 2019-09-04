Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires 12,914 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 36,897.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,369,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,397,000 after buying an additional 45,407 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 490.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 102,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after buying an additional 64,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

DEI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.04. 16,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,892. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $230.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.