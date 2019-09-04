Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,786,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,164,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,209,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,397,000 after buying an additional 166,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after buying an additional 105,481 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $67,213,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 30.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,676,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,267,000 after buying an additional 390,856 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Quanta Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $42.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,425. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

