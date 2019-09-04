Qtum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $125.69 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00019878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, Liquid and Crex24. Qtum has a market capitalization of $201.07 million and $125.69 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004550 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000569 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,743,496 coins and its circulating supply is 95,993,476 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, BitForex, Ovis, Binance, Cobinhood, Coinone, HBUS, DragonEX, HitBTC, Allcoin, GOPAX, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Liqui, Bittrex, Liquid, Livecoin, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Upbit, Huobi, DigiFinex, Crex24, Poloniex, Coinnest, Kucoin, Bleutrade, LBank, LiteBit.eu, ABCC, Coinrail, Coindeal, OTCBTC, Bithumb, CoinExchange, OKEx, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, Bibox, Iquant, Bitbns, Bitfinex, BigONE, EXX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

