PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,370,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in PVH by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in PVH by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $178.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of PVH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.55.

NYSE:PVH traded up $5.94 on Wednesday, reaching $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 139,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,703. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.76. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $157.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.