Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16, 5,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 154,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Publicis Groupe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

