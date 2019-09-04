Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 1,659,403 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,394,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659,403 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $31,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,343,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 53,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 48,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter.

SBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,449. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marshall E. Eisenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $118,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,071 shares in the company, valued at $856,924.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,920. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,788. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 151.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

