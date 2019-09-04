Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,937 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $29,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,014,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,676 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,123.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,328,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,915 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at about $26,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 210,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 671,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LADR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.09. 5,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,865. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 62.27, a current ratio of 62.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Ladder Capital’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

