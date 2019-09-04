Prudential Financial Inc. Has $32.80 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 228,488 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Nucor worth $32,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 300.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 46.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In related news, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,649,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,658,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $406,292.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,100,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,163. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

