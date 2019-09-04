Prudential Financial Inc. Has $30.66 Million Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,602 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $30,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Vistra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Vistra Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vistra Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Vistra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 150,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vistra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on Vistra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of VST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 55,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,107. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,259.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Zimmerman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.43 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,250 shares of company stock valued at $898,010 over the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

