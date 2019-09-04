Prudential Financial Inc. Has $28.24 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Douglas Emmett worth $28,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 6,381.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 430,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after acquiring an additional 424,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,515,000 after acquiring an additional 378,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 160,313 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,003,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 140,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 443.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 135,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 110,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

NYSE DEI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.23. 6,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,892. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $230.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.