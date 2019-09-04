Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 95,405 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,405 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of American Equity Investment Life worth $29,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 300.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 361,865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 39.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 695,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 197,306 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 393,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 177,300 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 333,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 132,625 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,344,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,318,000 after acquiring an additional 115,028 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 12,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $338,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $275,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,254. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. 1,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $706.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

