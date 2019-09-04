Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.59

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $0.77. Proteostasis Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 1,368 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 61.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 142,446 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 269,918 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $189,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 142,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI)

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.