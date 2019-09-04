ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $16.96

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $16.96. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 5,544,313 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.