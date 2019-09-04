ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.22 (BATS:EMSH)

ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BATS:EMSH) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2233 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$75.36 during trading on Wednesday. ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Term USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.