Promis Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Trading Up 9.1%

Promis Neurosciences Inc (TSE:PMN) shares were up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.24, approximately 600,178 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 246,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12.

About Promis Neurosciences (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

