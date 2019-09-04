Progressive Investment Management Corp Purchases 159 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises about 2.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 537.7% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $71,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $6,605,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,173 shares of company stock valued at $34,907,363. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

TYL traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.31. 8,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,914. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $260.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

