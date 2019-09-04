Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 4.0% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,969,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $1,488,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,794 shares in the company, valued at $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $9,516,105. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,773. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $220.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.27.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

