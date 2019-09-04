Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises about 3.0% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,894,000 after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,557,000 after buying an additional 168,185 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.89.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.54. The company had a trading volume of 197,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,205. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $163.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $2,241,454.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,443.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $324,687.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,928 shares of company stock worth $4,042,972 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

