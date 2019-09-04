PRIZM (PZM) Market Cap Tops $19.37 Million

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $19.37 million and approximately $118,209.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,534.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.58 or 0.02823814 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001572 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00802348 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007566 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 99,590,293 coins and its circulating supply is 52,502,900 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.