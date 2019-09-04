Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Declares $0.08 — Dividend

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0794 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

IG opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70.

