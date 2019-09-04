Premise Capital Frontier Advantage Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Premise Capital Frontier Advantage Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.52 and last traded at $30.70, approximately 2,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premise Capital Frontier Advantage Diversified Tactical ETF stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Premise Capital Frontier Advantage Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Premise Capital Frontier Advantage Diversified Tactical ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

