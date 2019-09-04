Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives $54.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

PFBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson set a $56.00 target price on Preferred Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 72,425.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.41. 2,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,549. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 33.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

