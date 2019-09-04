PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 129.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

NYSE PPL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 826,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.50. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

