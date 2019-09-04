Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Power Co. of Canada stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 248,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,386. The company has a current ratio of 22.24, a quick ratio of 18.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$23.35 and a 52-week high of C$32.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POW. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

