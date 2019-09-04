Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Insider Mark W. Westphal Acquires 2,000 Shares

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) insider Mark W. Westphal acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.13 per share, with a total value of $196,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,185.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE POST traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $104.40. The stock had a trading volume of 693,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,425. Post Holdings Inc has a one year low of $83.88 and a one year high of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.27.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Post by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,445,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,134,000 after purchasing an additional 441,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,901,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 9.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,175,000 after acquiring an additional 309,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,439,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 113.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,895,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

