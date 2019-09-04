Populous (PPT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.46 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $21.33 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00003800 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN, OKEx and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00205876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.01251302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00085907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016955 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019600 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Bithumb, Kucoin, OKEx, LATOKEN, Mercatox, Livecoin, DragonEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.