Polybius Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,965.00 (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Polybius has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Polybius has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $5,965.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polybius token can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00014396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00205153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.01248158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00086014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016949 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Polybius Profile

Polybius’ launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io . Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

