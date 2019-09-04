Polen Capital Management LLC Invests $855,000 in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Physical Therapy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,729.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $139,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $225,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 7,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total transaction of $945,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 3,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $404,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,830. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

USPH traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.26. 6,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,165. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.13. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.20.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

