Polen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Booking comprises 2.3% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Booking worth $466,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 14.3% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 0.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Booking by 16.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,039.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 target price on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,068.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $20.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,962.22. 116,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,019.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,909.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,831.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $20.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

