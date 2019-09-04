Polen Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $130,872,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $867,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDSO traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 95.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average of $86.00. Medidata Solutions Inc has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $98.60.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim lowered Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Medidata Solutions from $85.00 to $92.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Medidata Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

In other news, Director Robert Taylor sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $299,358.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

