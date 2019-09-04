Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 386 Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.7% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 315,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth about $23,832,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 33.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 147,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 37,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

MED traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $101.96. 10,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,612. Medifast Inc has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $260.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.27.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Medifast had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medifast Inc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medifast in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

