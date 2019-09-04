Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 18,559 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 0.0% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,824,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,781,000 after buying an additional 612,046 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,323,000 after buying an additional 474,495 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,349,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,683,000 after buying an additional 215,915 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,576.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,651,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,921,000 after buying an additional 1,553,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,650,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,773,000 after buying an additional 215,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.47.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.48. 37,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.29. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

