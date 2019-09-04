PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PNM Resources.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 8.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.19.

PNM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. 248,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,434. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.23. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,004.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

