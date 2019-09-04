PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.22.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

In related news, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $1,110,559.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 141,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.57. 1,660,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $145.30.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

