Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.01 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will announce $19.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.41 million. Plymouth Ind Re posted sales of $11.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full year sales of $72.55 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $91.94 million, with estimates ranging from $89.41 million to $94.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plymouth Ind Re.

NASDAQ PLYM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,560. Plymouth Ind Re has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

