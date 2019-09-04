Platinum (PLAT) Market Cap Achieves $1.81 Million

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 39.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Platinum has traded flat against the US dollar. Platinum has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Platinum token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00206033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.01246912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00085774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016858 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019569 BTC.

Platinum Token Profile

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. The official message board for Platinum is medium.com/the-notice-board . Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The official website for Platinum is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Platinum

Platinum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Platinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Platinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

