Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Gap Down to $70.61

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.07, but opened at $70.61. Planet Fitness shares last traded at $67.10, with a volume of 2,367,085 shares trading hands.
PLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $72.50 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 50.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 11.5% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 692,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,597,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $4,045,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after acquiring an additional 66,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
