Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Gap Down to $70.61

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.07, but opened at $70.61. Planet Fitness shares last traded at $67.10, with a volume of 2,367,085 shares trading hands.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $72.50 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 46.45%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 50.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 11.5% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 692,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,597,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $4,045,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after acquiring an additional 66,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

