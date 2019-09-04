Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Phillips 66 worth $38,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,537 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,695,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,087,000 after buying an additional 48,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,230,000 after buying an additional 396,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 10.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,882,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,008,000 after buying an additional 463,870 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,701,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,778,000 after buying an additional 112,310 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.42. 49,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,154. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average is $94.39. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $120.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

