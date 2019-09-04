PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.88

PetroNeft Resources Plc (LON:PTR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as low as $0.58. PetroNeft Resources shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 935,460 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61.

About PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

