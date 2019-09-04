Peter Grenville Schoch Purchases 2,500 Shares of AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) Stock

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 2,500 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, with a total value of C$19,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,717,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,321,261.90.

Peter Grenville Schoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 4,900 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.16 per share, with a total value of C$39,984.00.

Shares of TSE:BOS traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.84. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,938. The stock has a market cap of $183.39 million and a P/E ratio of 20.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. AirBoss of America Corp has a twelve month low of C$7.45 and a twelve month high of C$12.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOS. Cormark set a C$11.50 price target on AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

