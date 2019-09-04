Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) Announces GBX 3.40 Dividend

Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:PLI opened at GBX 298 ($3.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.25 million and a P/E ratio of -248.33. Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 3.31 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 365.50 ($4.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 304.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 270.89.
About Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust
