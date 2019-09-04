Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) Announces GBX 3.40 Dividend

Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:PLI opened at GBX 298 ($3.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.25 million and a P/E ratio of -248.33. Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 3.31 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 365.50 ($4.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 304.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 270.89.

Get Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust alerts:

About Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.