Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $130,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.08. The company had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,587. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.25.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

