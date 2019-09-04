Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 1,604 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 101.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 28.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Shares of RF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,317,030. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Regions Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $104,932.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,033.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

